SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,824. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

