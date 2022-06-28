SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 963 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.