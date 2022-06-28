SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,754 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Frontline worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 75,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,032. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.