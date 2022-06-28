Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUTNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 299,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $3.94.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SUTNY. Nomura began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.