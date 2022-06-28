Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 18,700.0% in June

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 18,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSUMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 197,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business in Japan. The Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products, and railway products. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment leases and finances ships and aerospace. The company's Infrastructure segment focus on electricity retail, water infrastructure, transportation, airport, container terminal, and smart city businesses.

