StockNews.com Upgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to “Buy”

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KAMN. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. 166,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,931. Kaman has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $894.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

