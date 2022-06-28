StockNews.com Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 653,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

