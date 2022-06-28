StockNews.com Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.
About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.