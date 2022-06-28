Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

