Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $1.50

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Vroom has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

