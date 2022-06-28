Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,458. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

