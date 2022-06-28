Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $25.44 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

