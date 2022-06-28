Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 272,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.06. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.25.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.