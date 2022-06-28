STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of STAG opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

