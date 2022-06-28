SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

SSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,658.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,783 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,691.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

