SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBIG stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

SpringBig Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

