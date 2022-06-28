SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of SBIG stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
SpringBig Company Profile (Get Rating)
