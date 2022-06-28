Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1,897.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.91. 22,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,194. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -149.68 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.