Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 3,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,049,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. 18,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

