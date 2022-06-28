Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634,304. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

