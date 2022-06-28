Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. 2,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,232. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

