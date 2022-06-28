Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $4.17 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. 2,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,218. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

