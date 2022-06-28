Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.74 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

