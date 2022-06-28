Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.