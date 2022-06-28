Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TRP stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,729. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

