Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 3,900 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

