Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.49. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 48,778 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

Spirit Airlines ( NASDAQ:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

