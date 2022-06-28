Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.49. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 48,778 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.
About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.