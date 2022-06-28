Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00091644 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

