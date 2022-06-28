SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 336,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,148,388 shares.The stock last traded at $131.60 and had previously closed at $127.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,587,000 after buying an additional 5,966,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after purchasing an additional 384,869 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,162,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

