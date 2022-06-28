SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.79. 1,799,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,011,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter.

