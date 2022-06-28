SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s 9th Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

