SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 17% This Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $13,529.47 and $56.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 17% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,381,515 coins and its circulating supply is 11,061,470 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

