SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $16,127.66

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,127.66 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000470 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,378,619 coins and its circulating supply is 11,112,042 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

