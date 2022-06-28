Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $176,241.76 and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,437.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

