South Shore Capital Advisors Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. 23,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

