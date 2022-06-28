South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 68 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 0.9% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $158.19. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.57.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

