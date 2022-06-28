South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,862 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,585. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.