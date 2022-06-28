South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases 862 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,377. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

