South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 2,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

