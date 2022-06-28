South Shore Capital Advisors Has $492,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in NCR were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,916. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

