South Shore Capital Advisors Has $306,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

