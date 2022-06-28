South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,201 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,990. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.