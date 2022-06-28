SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 8.2% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 3,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,197,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.