SORA Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, SORA has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00038503 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA has a market cap of $5.12 million and $755,700.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SORA

XOR is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 640,887 coins. The official website for SORA is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

SORA Coin Trading

