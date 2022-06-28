Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $4,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $488,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $7,112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $20,490,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. 9,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,891. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.