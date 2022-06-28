SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 817.9% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 344,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,541. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

