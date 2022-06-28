SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 4.7% This Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $446,011.67 and approximately $3,984.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,859.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

