SmartMesh (SMT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $5,408.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,356.06 or 0.69360000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

