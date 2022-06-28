SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 703.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.