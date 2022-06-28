Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.