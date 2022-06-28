SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Up 5.6%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 451,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $6,304,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

