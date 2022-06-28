Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 815.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

