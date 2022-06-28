Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 815.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
